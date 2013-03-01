A climber suffered a "significant head injury" after falling down a crag in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to Curbar Edge, Derbyshire, following a report of a four-metre (13.1ft) fall, on Monday afternoon.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), the air ambulance and Buxton Mountain Rescue were also involved due to the "severity" of the incident.

A member of the public filmed the rescue.

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post: "The climber was assessed and treated at the base of the crag, immobilised on a stretcher and carried up the steep scramble to the crag top where the helicopter had landed."

EMAS said the patient was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

