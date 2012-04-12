A couple who got together during lockdown livestreamed their wedding when they found out the husband-to-be had terminal cancer.

Alan Helliwell, from Spondon in Derby, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly after becoming engaged to his wife Emily in August and has been given between six months and two years to live.

He and Emily got married on 17 October, with their wedding broadcast live on Facebook for family and friends around the world.

