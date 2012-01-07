A driving instructor has surprised his neighbours by performing Elvis Presley songs during lockdown.

Bal Johal said many on his street weren't aware of his tribute act until he stepped out of his house wearing the iconic white suit.

Before the pandemic, Mr Johal performed as the self-styled "Indian Elvis" at shows across the country.

But since lockdown he has taken requests from his neighbours in Chellaston, Derby.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

