A fire has destroyed large parts of a centuries-old Derbyshire church.

The blaze at All Saints' Church in Mackworth began on Thursday afternoon and burned well in to the evening.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof had collapsed and there was "extensive" damage to the interior.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters attempting to bring the blaze under control.

