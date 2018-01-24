Footage of 170mph A38 speeding posted on to Facebook
A couple who posted footage of their car travelling up to 100mph over the speed limit on Facebook have been spared jail.
Police analysis of a video posted by Robert Shore of his partner Alexandra Shore driving on the A38 near Derby last year estimated the Audi was going at an average of 155mph, with a picture showing the speedometer reaching about 170mph.
The pair received suspended sentences and driving bans after a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday.