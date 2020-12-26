Glass pods are being used to provide a safe shelter for people living on the streets.

Each unit at night shelter, Safe Space, in Derby is designed for just one person and has filtered air inside, making them "Covid-friendly".

As well as providing a bed for the night, the new initiative is also designed to help homeless people to overcome addictions.

Kevin Summers, who is staying in one of the pods, said it was "brilliant" and a place where he can relax.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.