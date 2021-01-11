Two women who were fined after driving five miles to walk around a reservoir together "could have been dealt with differently," a police and crime commissioner has said.

Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore, from Leicestershire, said they were surrounded by police and fined £200 each after travelling to Foremark Reservoir, in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire's police and crime commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa, defended the force's officers whom he said were "doing a very difficult job in really trying circumstances."

But Mr Dhindsa added: "It looks as if... we might have been able to deal with it [the fines] differently, but it's an operational matter.

"I've asked the chief constable, who has agreed to review these cases.

"If an error was made... we're big enough to say we'll apologise and rescind the fixed penalty notices."

