A woman whose complex disabilities meant she lost the ability to walk at an early age is now set to take on a Parkrun.

Alice Lee, 20, from Alfreton in Derbyshire, has a rare CASK gene mutation and a seizure, at the age of four, led to her losing all her balance.

