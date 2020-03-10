Bodycam footage has been released showing a moped "loaded on top" of five children in the back of a car.

The discovery was made by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit near junction 30 of the M1 on Saturday.

Police said the five children were found "completely unrestrained" with the moped placed on top of them in the back of a Vauxhall Zafira.

The female driver was reported to court for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having an insecure load and not being in proper control of the vehicle, and a safeguarding referral has been made.

