From making quilts to taking part in fancy dress challenges, people have found creative ways to get through the pandemic.

Naye, nine, and her six-year-old sister Tammy, from Derby, took part in online dance classes, while Jacqueline Dixon, from Nottingham, joined a hot air balloon club.

After Terence Smith's former employees placed him on furlough, he decided to raise money for charity by creating different fancy dress outfits each day for a month from his home in Littleover, Derby.

"What I think it did do was prove to myself that I could be productive, so I ended up finding a new job, moved house and got married as well," he said.

