The first passengers of the year have been carried up to Matlock Bath's Heights of Abraham via cable car.

The Derbyshire attraction, among many other tourist businesses, has reopened as coronavirus restrictions are eased in England.

It is famous for its landmark cable car, which provides a spectacular journey across the Derwent Valley.

One passer-by said: "It's lovely to get a bit of freedom back and do normal things with the children."

