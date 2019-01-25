A woman who had cervical cancer is urging women not to be put off by the restrictions from having their smear test.

Michelle Camm, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, discovered she had cancer after noticing some abnormal bleeding.

Ms Camm, who is now cancer-free, said the subject of regular smear tests needed to be less of a taboo.

