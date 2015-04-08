Dashcam footage has been released after a teenager hit speeds of 165mph during a 60-mile police chase.

Derby Crown Court heard Usman Kiani, 19, went into a "blind panic" and drove through a police road block after realising he was not insured to drive his friend's Audi.

He then led police on a chase from Bradford to Leicestershire, before crashing into a house in the village of Theddingworth.

Kiani, of Cobden Street, Luton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance after the police chase in April.

He was jailed for 12 months and disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.