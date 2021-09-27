A fashion student has spoken about how coming to the UK as a child refugee from Afghanistan helped inspire her designs.

Parasto, 23, a University of Derby student, recently won a regional award that has led to an internship with high street brand Next.

She said her ideas for her collection were sparked by going through some photographs of family members still in Afghanistan.

"I didn't speak English when I first came over," she said.

"It was hard, it was really hard, but if you want to do something, the Universe will work."

Video journalist: Anne Davies

