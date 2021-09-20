The grandparents of two children found dead at a house in Derbyshire have paid tribute to them.

They were found along with their mother and another child after police were called to a house in Killamarsh at 07:25 BST on Sunday.

Debbie and Trevor Bennett said Lacey, 11, and John, 13, were "well mannered" children. Mrs Bennett said "I don't know how we're going to manage without them."

Police said they had arrested a man and were not looking for anyone else.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.