'I've learnt to communicate through art'
After losing the ability to speak, Matthew Rutherford has learnt how to communicate his emotions through art.
The 39-year-old, from Derby, crashed his car in 2010 and, following 10 years of rehabilitation, was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where a person's speech is affected by damage to the brain.
Matthew's friend, Natasha Earith, said: "He does a lot of paintings at night-time and is easily doing three paintings a day.
"It gives him such a buzz to have people calling him an artist."
Some of Matthew's paintings are on display at Derby Museum and Art Gallery until 5 December.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.