'Why I reunite dead cats with their owners'

A woman whose cat was dumped in landfill without her knowledge is on a mission to reunite deceased felines with their owners.

Natalie Bennett tracks down deceased and missing cats using social media, before scanning them for a microchip and making contact with the animals' owners.

Ms Bennett's cat Trinity was found dead at the side of the A52 in Derby last year, before she was disposed of by council workers.

Although Ms Bennett said Trinity had a microchip, Derby City Council said they failed to find one when they scanned her pet.

"She [Trinity] was thrown away like rubbish and that was horrible and that was what hurt the most," Ms Bennett said.

Derby City Council said all domestic animals they collect are scanned for a microchip and deceased pets are now stored for a month so owners can be notified.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

