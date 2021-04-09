People in the East Midlands have been remembering the many visits Queen Elizabeth II paid to the region.

The Queen has passed away at the age of 96.

During her time as monarch she visited the East Midlands on several occasions, memorably during her Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012.

In 2014, crowds turned out to greet the Queen and Prince Philip when they travelled on a regular passenger train between Derby and Matlock.

