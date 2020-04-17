Lace-maker who made Kate’s wedding dress retires

A retiring lace-maker from one of the last British manufacturers of its kind has been recalling his role in the crafting of the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress.

Ian Palfreyman, 72, from Sawley, Derbyshire, has worked as a twist hand - somebody who operates machines - at Cluny Lace in Ilkeston, producing Nottingham lace for more than 56 years.

Cluny's is the last manufacturer of Leavers Lace - a traditional machine-made lace - in the country.

Video journalist: Chris Waring