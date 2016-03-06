'I balanced a Mini on my head'

A strongman who became famous for balancing a Mini on his head has said he wants to reach 100 world records before retiring.

John Evans, 74, who started out as a labourer on building sites, added determination and willpower have got him through the challenges.

Mr Evans, from Derbyshire, said he has raised "well over £250,000 for charity" from his head-balancing act which has taken him around the world.

John, who is affiliated with Record Holders Republic, says he holds about 98 world records including 50 that were acknowledged by Guinness.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

