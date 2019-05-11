'How I made my own sustainable wardrobe'

A vet who made a New Year's resolution not to purchase any new clothes in 2021 has been talking about how she created her own sustainable wardrobe.

Rose Jackson, from Derby, decided to learn how to make her own clothes or reimagine old clothes in her wardrobe.

Nearly 12 months later, she has created a collection of homemade clothes, including coats, jumpsuits, shirts, leggings and even underwear.

She said: "I was very conscious of all the news stories of the terrible working conditions for the garment workers overseas and also the amount of clothes that just get worn once and chucked into landfill."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

