A woman who has been named as the UK's best bus driver has been speaking about how she used her experiences of family tragedy as a means to support her passengers.

Karen Miles was crowned bus driver of the year in the UK Bus and Coach Awards for her work during the pandemic.

The 53-year-old became a mental health champion and even received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Ms Miles, from Littleover in Derbyshire, said her compassion for people was prompted by the loss of her son five years ago.

"[I was] absolutely devastated," she said. "It absolutely knocked my legs from underneath me.

"So for me to now be able to turn that into a positive and help other people is what it's all about."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

