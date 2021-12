A Derbyshire teenager has won an award for raising awareness of stammering.

Ellie Adams is a 16-year-old Guide who has given talks about the condition, which she has had since she was young.

She was named at the BBC Radio Derby Make A Difference awards for her efforts.

Video journalist: Emma Snow

