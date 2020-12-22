A woman is drawing on her experience of poverty to help vulnerable families this Christmas.

Amanda Paget, 33, from Smalley in Derbyshire, has put together 269 hampers full of ingredients for a traditional Christmas dinner.

The families, who were identified by local schools, will receive their hampers on the last day of term.

Miss Paget, who is part of a community group, said: 'Looking back, I can see how stressed and worried my mum was, so if somebody can help then why not help?'

Video journalist: Chris Waring

