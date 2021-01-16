A farm which lost its herd of dairy cows to foot and mouth disease in 2001 has reopened as a gym.

The farm near Hilton, in Derbyshire, continues to operate as an arable business but farmer's daughter Beccy Salmon had the bright idea of turning its barns into a gym for people in the area.

"Some of the buildings aren't in use the same way as they were before so I've put some of them to use in other ways," she said.

Video journalists: Heidi Booth and Emma Snow

