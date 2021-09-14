Highway Code changes can 'potentially save lives'

A cyclist has described the changes to the Highway Code as having the potential to save lives - as long as drivers are aware of them.

Lucy, from Derby - who cycles most days - says she regularly sees examples of poor driving.

She welcomes the clarifications, introduced last week, which include guidance not to cut across cycle lanes and to adopt the so-called Dutch reach - opening a car door with the hand furthest from the door - but said she feared not enough motorists knew about them.

"As far as I'm aware, not many drivers are informed about the changes that are happening," she said.

"If they were, it would make a bit difference.

"It would potentially save our lives."

Video journalist: Emma Snow

