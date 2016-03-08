The parents of Gracie Spinks, who was killed by her stalker, believe she would still be alive if police had investigated a bag of weapons belonging to him.

Michael Sellers stabbed Gracie to death in Duckmanton in Derbyshire, then ran away and killed himself.

The bag of weapons was found six weeks before Gracie died, and her parents have now been told it contained a shop receipt that linked back to Sellers.

Derbyshire Police said it could not comment on the bag or receipt due to an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

However, the force said "a number of improvements" had been implemented in recent months.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

