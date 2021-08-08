'After so long sitting in a truck, I love to walk'
A retired lorry driver plans to climb to Everest base camp before walking the length of Britain to raise funds for a children's hospice.
Tony Haslam, 74, from Findern in Derbyshire, said he aims to climb 5,000 metres (16,400 ft) in Nepal before walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End.
Mr Haslam said: "I walk most days - probably because I had so long sitting in a truck."
Video journalist: Heidi Booth
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.