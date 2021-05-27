The BBC was granted behind-the-scenes access to an electric flight world record attempt by aeroplane engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce.

The company's Spirit of Innovation plane reached record-breaking during test runs at an experimental aircraft testing site.

Two new world records over different distances have been confirmed.

The company, based in Derby for more than a century, says it is developing more eco-friendly ways of flying.

Talking about his preparations, electric flight test pilot Phill O'Dell said: "I'll walk through the route I fly, walk through the movements I make, to make sure that's embedded and I can get into that flow."

This story features on We Are England, to be broadcast in the East Midlands on Monday 21 March at 20:30 GMT or available afterwards on iPlayer.

