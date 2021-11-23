‘101 marathons done, now on to the next challenge’

A woman who completed 101 marathons in 101 days is gearing up for her next feat of endurance.

Kate Jayden, from Derbyshire, finished the record-breaking challenge last weekend, raising more than £32,000 for charities.

Despite feeling "geriatric" after completing the challenge in Brighton on Sunday, she is now set to take part in a continuous Deca Triathlon in July - a 24-mile swim, 1,120-mile bike ride and 262-mile run.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

