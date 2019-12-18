‘As soon as she hugged the doll her anxiety eased’

"Peculiar" dolls are having a positive effect on people with dementia, a care home has said.

HUG dolls were designed in 2019 specifically to help people with advanced dementia.

"They're very peculiar-looking," said Kate Prince, manager of Willowcroft Care Home in Derby. "We weren't sure how residents would take to them."

But she said one resident - who has had Alzheimer's since 2014 - "loved" the doll, adding it "eased her anxiety".

Video journalist: Emma Snow

