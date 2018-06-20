A wheelchair tennis player has her sights set on Wimbledon and the next Paralympics.

Abbie Breakwell, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, has a muscle-wasting condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth and a spinal syrinx, which is a ball of fluid on the spinal cord.

The 19-year-old, who trains at Loughborough, started playing wheelchair tennis after being part of the ball crew at the Nottingham Open, aged 13.

Video journalist: Emma Snow

