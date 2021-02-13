Video footage has shown the moment a dog was rescued from a quarry ledge in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hold Road, Hackney in Matlock at 11:30 BST on Wednesday.

Benson, a two-and-a-half-year-old rottweiler, had fallen from the top of a cliff but luckily had come to rest only part of the way down.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.