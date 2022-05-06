The leader of Derby Conservatives has said he was "disappointed" after his party lost councillors, while Labour gained three.

Derby City Council now has 18 Conservatives, 16 Labour, eight Lib Dems, six Reform councillors and three independents, with no party in overall control.

Chris Poulter said: "I guess overall it's disappointing. We came into this election hoping to probably at least hold our own."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.