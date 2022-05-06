The Labour leader for Derby City Council has said he was "happy with the performance" after his party gained three extra seats in the Derby North area at the local elections.

Derby City Council now has 18 Conservatives, 16 Labour, eight Lib Dems, six Reform councillors and three independents.

The Conservatives remain the largest party in the city, but with fewer councillors and still without overall control.

