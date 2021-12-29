A couple from Derby are hoping to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem.

Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, from Mickleover in Derby, plan to cycle 18,000 miles in 180 days, which they said would beat the current record by 83 days.

The pair, who were inspired to take on the challenge during lockdown, will set off on their epic journey from Berlin in June.

"It always seems magical how far you can go on a bike," Mr Massey said.

"You surprise yourself with how far you can travel, so why not the world one day?"

Video journalists: Simon Hare and Alex Thorp

