A man has swum three miles (5km) of a pool using only his arms to raise awareness and funds to support a neurological condition.

Steve Webster, from Derby, swam 200 lengths of the Moorways Sports Village in the city.

"Basically, if I try to kick my legs, my body goes into an uncontrollable spasm," he said.

"FND stands for Functional Neurological Disorder and it's basically a condition where there is a problem with the nervous system.

"The messages sent and received go awry which results in a whole host of disabling systems."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

