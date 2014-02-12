A Derbyshire illustrator said it was a "dream project" when she was asked to work on a new book by TV favourites Ant and Dec.

Katie Abey said the request had come through her agency.

"They were like 'There's this project coming up for a high-profile author'.

"They said it was Ant and Dec and when I read what the book is about, it just felt so perfect," she said.

Video journalist: Emma Snow

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.