'I loved performing with McFly'

The moment a seven-year-old girl was invited on to the stage at a McFly concert after being spotted singing along in the crowd.

Audrina, from Derbyshire, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2018 but is now cancer-free and has finished her treatment.

McFly were performing their single It's All About You at Hampton Court Palace when they asked Audrina to join them on stage.

She said: "Oh, it was brilliant. I was performing and then you see the crowd watching and then, oh, it was brilliant. I loved it."

