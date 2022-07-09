The care leaver who made a number one album

A sound engineer who grew up in the care system has received a prestigious award after working on folk-punk singer Frank Turner's chart-topping album.

Matt Taylor moved to Buxton, Derbyshire from the Isle of Man, after a troubled childhood during which he spent three years living in children's homes.

