'We're thrilled to see beavers settling in'

A beaver has been spotted swimming after being reintroduced to Derbyshire following an 800-year absence from the county.

Last year, they were released in parts of England and Wales in the hope they can restore wetland habitats and boost other species.

The beaver, seen at Willington Wetlands Reserve, was seen diving into the water with pieces of branch to secure in the mud.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: "We are thrilled to see the beavers settling into their home at Willington.

"They are stimulating lots of other regrowth to create a much more diverse natural habitat which means we’re seeing much more wildlife in these areas now."

