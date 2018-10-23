'Deer splashing through river left me gobsmacked'

A man who filmed a deer jumping through a river in Derbyshire said he was left "gobsmacked" by the sight.

Steve Watson was driving over the River Derwent in Belper on Wednesday morning when he saw the animal.

After parking up, Mr Watson "crept back to the bridge" to film the deer when it started leaping in the water.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked. You don't expect to see one in the middle of town," he said.

Mr Watson has since shared the video on Facebook, where it has been liked by hundreds of people.

He added: "I just wanted to share a bit of joy. It's one of those things that cheers you up."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.