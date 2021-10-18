'I broke the world record with my last ever run'
A woman has been told she might never run again after running a marathon every day for 106 days - but has become a world record holder in the process.
Kate Jayden, from Hartington, Derbyshire, finished her final run on 15 April, despite suffering a broken knee.
Her achievement has now been verified by Guinness World Records and her efforts have raised thousands of pounds for charity.
She said: "I didn't realise that that last day that I was going to tie up my running shoes... that that was going to be my last long distance run."
Video journalist: Heidi Booth
