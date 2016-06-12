'I can say I love you and not be beaten'

A couple who fled Ukraine have visited their first Pride event in the UK.

Yulia and Tanya moved to Belper in Derbyshire after a couple made a request to rehome an LGBT couple, following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

They said the Pride events they attended in Ukraine were very different and more about "protest" than celebration.

"We protested to be recognised, to be acknowledged," they said.

Video Journalist: Emma Snow

