A man has been jailed after striking another man with a shot glass, leaving him with permanent scarring.

Jake Saxon, 23, smashed the glass into the man's face at The Vault in Buxton, Derbyshire, on 12 September 2021.

The victim was taken to hospital where he needed stitches after the unprovoked attack, Derbyshire Police said.

Saxon, of Leek, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to the assault and was jailed for 12 months at Derby Crown Court on 29 July.

