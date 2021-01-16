A group of men have come together to form a choir by a canal as part of an initiative to improve wellbeing.

The Under the Bridge project, which was organised by charity Bluetonic and community organisation Nottingham C.A.N, involved participants open water swimming, paddleboarding and singing together.

Many of those who took part had never met before.

"I think being around water definitely helps with mental health because, for me, it's almost like it's transient," participant Ashley Kirk said.

"It's almost like you can give your worries to the water and it travels away."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

