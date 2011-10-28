'I want to be darts world champion'

A teenager, who is already the best junior darts player in the world, wants to become world champion in the sport.

Henry, 15, from Derbyshire, says playing the sport has helped his maths skills.

He said: "At the start, I wasn't good at adding or taking away but now I can do it in seconds."

After winning his first major tournament he said: "I feel awesome. There's nothing much more I wanted than being number one."

