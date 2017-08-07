Seventeen-time world champion toe wrestler, Alan "Nasty" Nash, has revealed the reasons why he is stepping down from the sport.

The World Toe Wrestling Championships, which were created in the 1970s, take place annually in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Mr Nash, 63, said: "It's a sport that anybody can go for. You haven't got to train all your life for it.

"I'm not as strong now. I'm not as fit. You just can't keep going forever can you?"

