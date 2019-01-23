A champion fell runner has described how he caught the bug for the sport following the death of his brother.

Stuart Bond, 46, from Chesterfield, has won the Dovedale Dash, a cross country race which takes place in the Peak District, five times.

"I believe I'm the only one who's actually won it in the 20s, 30s and 40s, so that's a unique achievement as far as I'm concerned because not many people can say that," he said.

"Back in 2003, my brother Tommy - at the time he was 18 - and we did the Dovedale Dash together.

"But then he went to Iraq, during that time of February 2003 until July 2003 and he came back a different person.

"Unfortunately, in January 2004 he took his own life and we can't comprehend what he went through. He was only 19 years of age.

"I thought, in memory of my brother I am going to win the Dovedale Dash in 2005.

"I managed to do it; it was muddy, it was wet, it was horrendous but just finishing across the line, it was just a relief, it was just a sense of achievement and my family were so proud because I did it in aid of my brother."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

If you've been affected by the issues in this story, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.