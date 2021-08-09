A temporary footbridge has been opened to the public after the existing structure was found to be unsafe.

The 30-tonne footbridge has been installed in Darley Abbey, Derby, after being lifted into place.

Phillip Massey, group engineer for structures and bridges at Derby City Council, described the operation of lifting the 46-metre (151ft) long footbridge as "a logistical nightmare".

But he added: "Bridges build communities and this community has very much been built around the mills and the businesses on one side and the village of Darley Abbey and such over hundreds of years.

"So that connection is really, really important."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

